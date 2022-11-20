Notification Settings

Florence and the Machine postpones UK-tour including Birmingham date due to injury

By Thomas Parkes

Florence and the Machine has postponed its UK-wide tour including a date in Birmingham until next year after its lead singer broke her foot.

Florence performing with the band Florence and the Machine

Florence Welch revealed the news on social media and said her heart was "aching" that she had to push back her Dance Fever tour to 2023.

The band had been due to perform in Birmingham on Thursday at the Utilita Arena, with fans now being asked to hang on to their tickets.

The singe posted on social media: "I'm so sorry to say that after an x-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, a certainly not a UK tour, but I'm in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And (I) have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.

"Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible. I'm heartbroken as the 'Dance Fever' tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

"I love you so much and I'm so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

