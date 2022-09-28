Hip Birmingham restaurant The Wilderness teams up with Duvel beer to present one-off American menu

Alex Claridge - founder of The Wilderness

Wilderness chefs Alex Claridge and Marius Gedminas's menu includes "anarchic versions of American classics", including a Bao tempura fish with pickled seaweed and French Fry Soft Serve with Beef Fat Caramel made with Birmingham's Big Kid Ice Cream.

The Duval Dinners experience at The Wilderness will be on Sunday, October 16, and costs £30, which includes three courses paired with three beers.

Duvel marketing manager Jonas Rosales said: "The remarkable thing about this Duvel Dinner is the unexpected but nostalgic approach to it. Our partnership with The Wilderness, emphasises that Duvel, known as a traditional old fashioned brand, is taking a new approach, where we encourage people to pair Duvel beers with their dining experience.

"Everyone involved in this Duvel Dinner is going above and beyond to show that special occasion dinner experiences can be enhanced with specialty beers."

He added: "We truly believe that Duvel, with its slow brewing process and complex flavours, is a fantastic option not just to have in a restaurant but also to cook with at home with friends and family."