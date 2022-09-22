Albert Schloss launching new Bavarian breakfast and brunch menu accompanied by Broadway show tunes

Breakfast at Albert Schloss

Breakfasts include Alpine-inspired dishes like the Schloss Breakfast Bagel, which is soft chive omelette, Haus chilli jam, gouda, coriander and pink pickled onions served on a Haus-baked poppy seed bagel, as well Bloody Marys and Espresso Martinis.

Other breakfasts include Cook Haus Breakfast, Catherine wheel sausage, Yorkshire streaky bacon, Burford brown egg, roasted portobello mushroom, baked beans and hash brown, Veggie Cook Haus Breakfast with Moving Mountains sausage, smashed avocado, Burford brown egg, roasted portobello mushroom, baked beans, hash brown, roast tomato and Pain de Mie toast, Goats Cheese and Courgette Fritters with Burford brown eggs, Frankfurt sauce and spicy devilled tomatoes) and Smoked Salmon Bagel (chive cream cheese, poached Burford brown eggs and cress.

From Saturday The Chamberlain Square Alpine beer haus will be offering Boho Brunch where diners get half a bottle of bubbles, breakfast dish of their choice, Haus-baked toast and jam, freshly squeezed orange juice and an artisan coffee for £25 per person.

Doors open at 9am but on Saturday and Sunday from 11am breakfast and brunch will be accompanied by Broadway Baby which will see Albert Schloss, which has live entertainment seven days a week, unique celebration of show tunes.

General manager Adin Memetovic said, “We are excited to be launching our brand new breakfast menu to see our guests into the winter season here at Albert’s Schloss Birmingham. We’ve put together some hearty, Alpine-inspired dishes and drinks to keep the Bavarian spirits high. Plus, with our new Boho Bubbles & Brunch offering, guests can start as they mean to go on or pick up where they left off from the night before. Prost!”