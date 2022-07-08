Thousands due to flock to Eid in Park festivals in Wolverhampton and Birmingham

Wolverhampton Eid-al-Adha celebrations in 2019

Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend Eid in the Park at Wolverhampton's Peace Park, in Dunstall Road, Dunstall, on Saturdayfrom 9.15am-midday.

The Muslim festival relates to the willingness of Ibrahim also called Abraham to nearly sacrifice his son to God.

It is being organised by the Central Jamia Masjid Aqsa Mosque, in Waterloo Road.

Councillor Sohail Khan, of Tettenhall Regis ward, a co-ordinator, said: “This is a very big event and promises to be a great gathering. And absolutely anyone is welcome to come along.

“There will be a lot of dignitaries there and people from all faiths and cultures. It’s known as the Big Eid and is only the second time we’ve been able to hold it in Wolverhampton.

“Prayers start at 10am and there will be several speakers afterwards. Free refreshments will be available and the invitation is open to everyone. It would be tremendous to see as many people as possible join us on the day. The first time it was held we had upwards of 5,000 in attendance.

“There are a lot of smaller Eid prayer celebrations that take place, but what’s great about having the big Eid in the Park here in Wolverhampton is the fact that we are a city of such amazing diversity, and a gathering of this size showcases and celebrates that,” he added.