Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Thousands due to flock to Eid in Park festivals in Wolverhampton and Birmingham

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Thousands of families across the region are due to flock to Eid-al-Adha festivals this weekend.

Wolverhampton Eid-al-Adha celebrations in 2019
Wolverhampton Eid-al-Adha celebrations in 2019

Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend Eid in the Park at Wolverhampton's Peace Park, in Dunstall Road, Dunstall, on Saturdayfrom 9.15am-midday.

The Muslim festival relates to the willingness of Ibrahim also called Abraham to nearly sacrifice his son to God.

It is being organised by the Central Jamia Masjid Aqsa Mosque, in Waterloo Road.

Councillor Sohail Khan, of Tettenhall Regis ward, a co-ordinator, said: “This is a very big event and promises to be a great gathering. And absolutely anyone is welcome to come along.

“There will be a lot of dignitaries there and people from all faiths and cultures. It’s known as the Big Eid and is only the second time we’ve been able to hold it in Wolverhampton.

“Prayers start at 10am and there will be several speakers afterwards. Free refreshments will be available and the invitation is open to everyone. It would be tremendous to see as many people as possible join us on the day. The first time it was held we had upwards of 5,000 in attendance.

“There are a lot of smaller Eid prayer celebrations that take place, but what’s great about having the big Eid in the Park here in Wolverhampton is the fact that we are a city of such amazing diversity, and a gathering of this size showcases and celebrates that,” he added.

Other Eid al-Adha events include at Small Heath Park, in Birmingham, where up to 20,000 worshippers are due throughout Saturday with prayers at 9.30am followed by and a funfair from 10am.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News