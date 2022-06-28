Celebrate our sporting summer with baked goodies

Sporting cakes will be part of the theme of the event

To celebrate the summer of sport ahead of the city this year, The Big Birmingham Bake, which offers fun, immersive baking experiences for all, has announced a new baking theme for the month of July called Summer Sports Cake.

The Big Birmingham Bake, located on Floodgate Street in Digbeth, provides everyone with the chance to compete in their own bake off.

The 90-minute sessions are hosted in a fully kitted out marquee, with 12 baking stations, recipe and ingredients pre-prepared, a treasure trove of customisable decorations and led by a team of professional bakers.

From gingerbread grottos to shimmery crown cakes, every month sees a new baking theme, with bakers working together in pairs and, at the end, a winning team is named.

This July, the theme is inspired by the Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham and bakers will be getting creative with sponges, buttercream and fondant to make an edible sporting arena.

There will be the chance for bakers to create one of the many venues hosting events during the Games, including the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Alexander Stadium and Arena Birmingham.

For those who fancy a pre or post drink, or just fancy dropping by for a cocktail, the adjoining Garden Bar is a beer garden open to all, serving bar favourites as well as new cake-themed cocktails such as Lemon Meringue, Bakewell-tini and Pix ‘n’ Mix Punch.