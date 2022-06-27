Commonwealth Games tickets still available for sessions with medal ceremonies

There are plenty of opportunities to see medal sessions during the Games. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

A total of 280 medals will be awarded to successful athletes during the Games, with medal sessions allowing those in attendance to share the triumph of the gold medallist as their national anthem is played and their flag is raised.

Sports for which these sessions are available span a variety of 19 sports and eight para sports, with some of the core sports providing opportunities to see medals won.

The Rugby Sevens at Coventry Arena will feature two days of action and the medal session on Sunday, July 31 will see both the men's and women's gold medals won, with medal ceremonies taking place afterwards.

Athletics and Para Athletics at the Alexander Stadium includes 59 medal events and some big races and finals still have tickets available for those evening sessions.

Some of the sessions still available for medal sessions are at Alexander Stadium for the Athletics and Para-Athletics

On Tuesday, August 2, there will be 100 metres finals for the Women's T33/34 and T37/38 categories, as well as the men's 10,000 metres final, while the session on Thursday, August 4 features the men's 110 metres Hurdles final and the women's Triple Jump on Friday, August 5.

While swimming sessions have more or less sold out at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, there are plenty of diving medal session medals available over three days of action.

The women's Synchronised 3 metre Springboard Final on Saturday, August 6 will be one highlight, while the Men's 10 metre Platform Final on Sunday, August 7 will be a popular ticket, as will the Mixed Sychronised 3 metres Springboard Final on Monday, August 8.

One of the most popular sports at the Games will be the Weightlifting at the NEC Arena, with some of the strongest men and women in the Commonwealth set to test their mettle and lift the heaviest weight they can.

The first women's final session on Saturday, July 30 will see the 49kg final, while the 55kg women's final takes place later the same day, before the 67kg men's final kicks off the action on Sunday, July 31.