New food cafe to open in Birmingham's Symphony Hall

The Symphony Hall has had a facelift and now gets a top class cafe

B:Eats will be offering both a daytime and evening menu to run alongside music events and the recently refurbished concert venue.

Serving food and drink from 11am until 5pm the cafe is designed to accompany a regular programme of free music, which takes place within the venue showcasing local performers and artists.

Beginning from July 18, guests will be able to enjoy their meal to live music including pop acoustic artist Gaby K, acoustic artist Ben Drummond, Soul artist Liv Campbell and Soul and Jazz artist Isabel Abbott.

The programme has been curated by Alex Carr, B:Music’s jazz and emerging talent producer/