Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Birmingham recycling plant

Drone footage of the horrific blaze ( Image: West Midlands Fire Service)

Thousands of tons of cardboard and paper went up in smoke at the Smurfit Kappa site in Nechells.

More than 120 firefighters and 30 fire appliances were used after emergency services responded to calls around 7:30pm on Sunday evening.

UPDATE: Eight fire engines and 50 personnel continue to bring the huge fire at @SmurfitKappa's Neachells site in #Birmingham to a safe conclusion. Our drone footage shows the scale of our overnight firefighting operations.



Read more on our website: https://t.co/619NiBnEKB pic.twitter.com/DapdO9oPiT — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 13, 2022

People in the area are being urged to stay indoors and keep their windows closed, while crews work to extinguish the fire.

A statement from the fire service said: "At 19:40 on Sunday 12 June, we were called to an incident on Mount Street, Nechells, Birmingham. This incident involves a large amount of paper and cardboard bales on fire at a warehouse.

A major incident was declared as the fire broke out at the Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in Nechells, Birmingham, yesterday evening.

"We currently have more than 20 fire appliances in attendance - including two aerial hydraulic platforms, multiple fire engines, a high volume water pumping unit, and one of our drones. Crews from stations across the West Midlands are working extremely hard to tackle the blaze using main jets.

A major incident was declared as the fire broke out at the Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in Nechells, Birmingham, yesterday evening.