Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Birmingham recycling plant

BirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fire crews from across the West Midlands are tackling a huge fire at a recycling plant in Birmingham.

Drone footage of the horrific blaze ( Image: West Midlands Fire Service)
Drone footage of the horrific blaze ( Image: West Midlands Fire Service)

Thousands of tons of cardboard and paper went up in smoke at the Smurfit Kappa site in Nechells.

More than 120 firefighters and 30 fire appliances were used after emergency services responded to calls around 7:30pm on Sunday evening.

People in the area are being urged to stay indoors and keep their windows closed, while crews work to extinguish the fire.

A statement from the fire service said: "At 19:40 on Sunday 12 June, we were called to an incident on Mount Street, Nechells, Birmingham. This incident involves a large amount of paper and cardboard bales on fire at a warehouse.

A major incident was declared as the fire broke out at the Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in Nechells, Birmingham, yesterday evening.

"We currently have more than 20 fire appliances in attendance - including two aerial hydraulic platforms, multiple fire engines, a high volume water pumping unit, and one of our drones. Crews from stations across the West Midlands are working extremely hard to tackle the blaze using main jets.

A major incident was declared as the fire broke out at the Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in Nechells, Birmingham, yesterday evening.

"We are working closely with Police and Ambulance colleagues, the Environment Agency, Severn Trent Water, and on-site staff, to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. There are no reports of any casualties. It's expected that crews will be in attendance throughout the night."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News