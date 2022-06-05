Birmingham's Platinum Jubilee event cancelled due to rain forecast

The event in Victoria Square has been called off today

The organisers Visit Birmingham said they took the decision to scrap the events including games and performances in Victoria Square as a result of Sunday's weather forecast.

A Twitter post stated: "Due to the torrential rain forecasted to be with us all day today, we've taken the decision to cancel today's live event in Victoria Square.

"We've had a wonderful three days celebrating the #Platinum Jubilee with you this weekend.

"We're really sorry we couldn't stretch to the four days as planned, but the British weather has been naughty."

IMPORTANT JUBILEE ANNOUNCEMENT 📣



Due to the torrential rain forecasted to be with us all day today, we’ve taken the decision to cancel todays LIVE event in Victoria Square.



We’ve had a wonderful three days celebrating the #platinumjubilee with you this weekend! pic.twitter.com/M0TxarivJ1 — Birmingham Platinum Jubilee (@BhamJubilee) June 5, 2022