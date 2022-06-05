Notification Settings

Birmingham's Platinum Jubilee event cancelled due to rain forecast

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Birmingham's Platinum Jubilee party has been cancelled due to torrential rain.

The event in Victoria Square has been called off today
The organisers Visit Birmingham said they took the decision to scrap the events including games and performances in Victoria Square as a result of Sunday's weather forecast.

It comes as the Met Office has urged travellers to take care on the roads as rain continues.

A Twitter post stated: "Due to the torrential rain forecasted to be with us all day today, we've taken the decision to cancel today's live event in Victoria Square.

"We've had a wonderful three days celebrating the #Platinum Jubilee with you this weekend.

"We're really sorry we couldn't stretch to the four days as planned, but the British weather has been naughty."

