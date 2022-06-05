Birmingham's Platinum Jubilee event cancelled due to rain forecast

The organisers Visit Birmingham said they took the decision to scrap the events including games and performances in Victoria Square as a result of Sunday's weather forecast.
A Twitter post stated: "Due to the torrential rain forecasted to be with us all day today, we've taken the decision to cancel today's live event in Victoria Square.
"We've had a wonderful three days celebrating the #Platinum Jubilee with you this weekend.
"We're really sorry we couldn't stretch to the four days as planned, but the British weather has been naughty."
