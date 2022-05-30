Two hour-long waits for baggage as travel misery at Birmingham Airport continues

The Birmingham Airport terminal

Many people have reported having to wait more than two hours to collect their bags, with one person claiming they waited almost four.

Twitter user Caroline reported that, after a three hour flight delay in Papho, travellers had been sat on the floor in Birmingham airport for an hour, with others around claiming to have been waiting almost four hours.

@TUIUK @TUIGroup @bhx_official after a 3 hour delay in Paphos waiting for our plane to arrive we’ve now been sat on the FLOOR in Birmingham airport for an hour. There are people around who have been here almost 4 hours. This is a shambles. There’s no staff around either to help ! pic.twitter.com/PSk1v4f6Hb — Caroline (@carolinelouisee) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Marianne reported waiting over two and a half hours for her baggage after a three hour flight delay, and said she is now dreading her summer holiday.

Earlier this month, thousands of passengers were forced to wait in long queues outside the airport for several hours.

The airport said 43 per cent of its employees were made redundant during the pandemic due to travel restrictions which were lifted in mid-February with no prior warning.

It added that it began a recruitment drive in November 2021.

Due to the delays, one traveller claims to have been issued a £40 parking charge, after it took two hours for their baggage to come through.

A Birmingham Airport representative said baggage issues are the responsibility of the handling agent or airline of the flights in question.