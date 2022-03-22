Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football hooligan turned activist One Eyed Baz dies after 'massive' heart attack

By Lauren HillBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Football hooligan turned charity worker Barrington Patterson has died after suffering a heart attack, his wife has announced.

Barrington Patterson was known as One Eyed Baz
Barrington Patterson was known as One Eyed Baz

Mr Patterson, known as One Eyed Baz, was well known across Birmingham and the wider region for his work to combat homelessness.

His wife announced on Twitter on Tuesday: "At 6am this morning my beloved husband had a massive heart attack @OFFICIALWMAS worked for over an hour to save him unfortunately it wasn't meant to be our hearts are broken".

Mr Patterson was a Birmingham City fan and former member of the infamous Blues’ Zulu hooligan firm but turned his back on violence years ago and campaigned on community issues.

The 56-year-old, who lost an eye as a child, featured in Danny Dyer's Real Football Factories documentary in 2006.

Blues supporters and the wider community have been sending messages of respect to the martial arts fighter on social media.

Blues wrote on Twitter: "The Club are saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong Bluenose, Barrington Patterson.

"All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. May you rest in peace, Baz."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

By Lauren Hill

Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News