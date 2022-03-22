Football hooligan turned activist One Eyed Baz dies after 'massive' heart attack

Barrington Patterson was known as One Eyed Baz

Mr Patterson, known as One Eyed Baz, was well known across Birmingham and the wider region for his work to combat homelessness.

His wife announced on Twitter on Tuesday: "At 6am this morning my beloved husband had a massive heart attack @OFFICIALWMAS worked for over an hour to save him unfortunately it wasn't meant to be our hearts are broken".

Mr Patterson was a Birmingham City fan and former member of the infamous Blues’ Zulu hooligan firm but turned his back on violence years ago and campaigned on community issues.

The 56-year-old, who lost an eye as a child, featured in Danny Dyer's Real Football Factories documentary in 2006.

Blues supporters and the wider community have been sending messages of respect to the martial arts fighter on social media.

Blues wrote on Twitter: "The Club are saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong Bluenose, Barrington Patterson.