Inside the new Greggs Cafe, in Primark in Birmingham with Gemma Fraser from Walsall

Tasty by Greggs – described as the most "Instagrammable Greggs in the world" – is situated between menswear and womenswear on one level below the High Street store.

The cafe will open its doors at 8am offering a menu that features customer favourites including sausage rolls, bakes, pizza and sweet treats – alongside other hot food and coffee.

And it boasts doughnut-inspired seating areas alongside a picnic area, a refillable water station and a self-serve coffee cart – and a sugar stand doughnut for social media pictures.

The interior design is the brainchild of Nottingham based interior designer Philip Watts, who has worked with Greggs for more than 10 years. It marks the latest collaboration between the two companies with an exclusive design collection set to launch in selected stores from February 19.

Greggs business development director Raymond Reynolds said: "Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it's great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK – so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves.

"We've got some great pieces that we can't wait to share. Our 'Tasty by Greggs' cafe will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that's already delivered across all of our shops."

The store, on Birmingham's High Street, opened up on April 2019 last year and became the world's biggest Primark – boasting five floors and 160,100sq ft in total.

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, added: "We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can't find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.

"We're thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Cafe to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range."