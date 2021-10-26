Earl of Wessex launches youth collaboration

The Earl of Wessex launching YOU West Midlands with Colonel George Marsh MBE.

Youth Organisations in Uniform West Midlands - YOU West Midlands - features the 11 youth organisations in uniform across the Black Country, Birmingham, and Coventry.

Their 20,000 members come from the likes of St John Ambulance, RAF Air Cadets, and the Girls' Brigade.

Diana Crabtree, St John Ambulance County President and YOU West Midlands steering group said: "I could not have been prouder of our cadets - Amber, Grace and Bradley were confident, articulate and engaging with HRH Earl of Wessex.

"Sam McCauley, unit manager for Kings Norton ASU, and Chris Houghton, district manager, remarked that they had made their units and St John Ambulance incredibly proud.”

Other organisations involved include the Army Cadet Force, the Boys' Brigade & Girls' Association, and the Combined Cadet Forces.

Girlguiding, the Fire Cadets, the Sea Cadet Corps, Scouts, and Volunteer Police Cadets round out the rest of the group.

Young people and adult leaders from these organisations were able to speak to His Royal Highness about their involvement, what they enjoyed, and the skills they have gained.

As a Patron of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme His Royal Highness was also interested to hear about young people’s involvement in these schemes as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Participation by a young person in a uniformed youth organisation can play a life-changing part in the development of the skills and confidence needed to fulfil their potential.

For this reason YOU West Midlands will provide a high quality web portal with information on opportunities locally available, help attract and develop adult volunteers, and support collaboration between the youth organisations.

Leaders believe the collaboration will provide numerous benefits including skill and knowledge sharing, shared training events, partnership bids for funding, and co-ordinated attendance at community events allowing a bigger youth presence.

An additional benefit for young people will be inter-organisation events such as sports or first aid competitions, quizzes, concerts or debating groups.