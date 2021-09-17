Dates confirmed for 2021 Birmingham German Christmas market

Birmingham Christmas Market

The annual event – set to mark its 21 years in the city this year – will return on November 4 to December 23 from 10am to 9pm daily, council chiefs said.

But they have warned the market will have "ewer stalls this year due to works around Victoria Square and could be cancelled if restrictions are imposed.

Birmingham City Council chiefs said the event comes with the "caveat of change or cancellation, should Covid restrictions come back into effect during the winter."

They said the market will feature the likes of food and drink, traditional toys, ornaments and gifts as it has done every year in the run up to Christmas.

The big wheel and ice rink is also due to return to Centenary Square from November 4 until January 9, between 10am to 10pm.

Last year saw the market – which attracts around five million visitors a year – called off for the first time since 2001.

In August, it was announced the popular event would continue to be held but it was added to the list of events cancelled by the virus the following month.

It came after organisers said they had exhausted "all possible operations" for operating the market last year – and instead they would focus on 2021's event which would see an "impressive" return.