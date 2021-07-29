Van passenger, 20, dies in crash with car

Fox Hollies Road. Photo: Google.

The collision took place between a Toyota Yaris and a van on Fox Hollies Road, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, at around 8.50am on Thursday.

It took place near to the junction of Mayfield Road.

A 20-year-old passenger in the van was confirmed dead at the scene. No one else was seriously injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers from our collision investigation unit are currently at the scene of the collision near the junction of Westfield Road. We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"The driver of the Yaris remained at the scene and is helping with our enquiries.

"We are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and has information, or dash-cam footage, to come forward."

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and paramedic on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived they found a van on its side with a passenger trapped.

"Ambulance staff worked quickly with fire colleagues to release the passenger, a man, but sadly nothing could be done to save him, and he was confirmed dead on scene.

“The drivers of both the van and the car, two men, were assessed by ambulance staff on scene but neither required hospital treatment and were both discharged on scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 758 of July 29.