Three injured after car rolls and crashes into bus stop in Birmingham

Woodgate Lane in Birmingham. Photo: Google

Two of the three, who were all in the car, were seriously injured in the crash which happened on Woodgate Lane at about 9pm on Sunday.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and a MERIT [medical emergency response intervention team] trauma doctor were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a single car that had suffered significant damage after overturning and colliding with a bus stop, resulting in three male patients, all of whom were from the car.

“Two of the patients were treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, on blue lights and sirens.

"The third patient was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital.”