Nathan Maynard Ellis and David Leesley

Killer Britain, hosted by Dermot Murnaghan is returning for an 11-episode run from Monday, February 14.

The first episode will focus on the murder of Julia Rawson at the Tipton flat of horror film fanatic Nathan Maynard-Ellis and his boyfriend David Leesley.

The 42-year-old met Maynard-Ellis in a pub in Dudley in May 2019 and went to his home where she was killed. Her body parts were then hidden in undergrowth nearby.

The court case heard how Maynard-Ellis kept swords and spiders mounted on the walls of the Tipton flat, reptiles in tanks, and "gory face masks" of horror film characters.

He and Leesley were both sentenced to life in prison in December 2020.

The episode delves into the demanding case to piece together the conviction of the pair, more than a year and half after the murder.

Other cases examined will include the case of nurse Ben Green, who murdered two of his patients and the slaying of Bradford born mother of five Vera Hudson by her neighbour Mark Jewitt.