Staff illness due to Omicron is 'biggest challenge' for hospital

The virus has been the reason behind large numbers of NHS workers self-isolating and being unable to go to work.

Chief operating officer for University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB), Jonathan Brotherton, said that on Christmas Eve inpatient numbers for Covid stood at 170 but its hospitals are now caring for more than 400 coronavirus patients.

He said it was a "hugely significant rise".

“Fortunately this is not yet translating into the same level of ICU admissions as in previous waves, however, the next three weeks will be incredibly difficult for all of us as we work hard to maintain the services all our patients require," Mr Brotherton said.

“And while it is still too early to have certainty of how difficult this might get, all of us across the trust and wider health and social care system are working hard to ensure we can provide the best possible level of care for patients.

“By far our biggest challenge right now is the impact of Omicron on the workforce across our hospitals, particularly as we admit around 45 additional patients each day with Covid-19.

“We must also continue to encourage uptake of the Covid-19 booster vaccination which directly reduces the likelihood of hospital and ICU admission, allowing our hospitals to maintain more urgent, emergency and elective care.”

At UHB, almost 1,800 staff are on sick leave, of which 600 are due to Covid.

Bosses say a system-wide response to growing pressures in Birmingham and Solihull hospitals is under way, with paediatric emergency ambulance transfers now temporarily managed by Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital has opened a medical ward on its hospital site to support acute care, and Birmingham Community Health has increased rapid community response services.

Additional staff PCR testing facilities have also been opened for staff to ensure a dedicated and quick turn-around for those who might otherwise need to isolate.

NHS England data has also revealed Covid was the reason behind more than half of staff absences at the Royal Wolverhampton Trust on December 26.

Covid-related staff absences also rose sharply at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

Of the 285 staff off sick on December 26, 173 were off because of Covid.

A week before there were 67 Covid-related absences.

A quarter of the absences at both Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust on Boxing Day were related to Covid.

It also caused dozens of workers at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust to be off sick.