Covid patient finally visited by beloved dog after 85 days in hospital

Vic Sharrad being visited by his beloved dog, Ralph

Vic Sharrad, aged 69, had been in Walsall Manor Hospital’s Critical Care Unit for nearly three months when staff arranged for his much-missed French Bulldog, Ralph, to visit him in his hospital bed.

And after 85 days apart, the former lorry driver’s face lit up when he was finally able to see his two-year-old dog again, making the most of the special moment by giving him a hug and treats. Mr Sharrad now has a tracheotomy, but he communicated with the help of senior sister Becky Adams. He said that he had really missed Ralph and is used to taking him out for a walk with his wife Patricia.

Mr Sharrad became ill at home in August after contracting Covid-19; while he was doubly vaccinated, he also has underlying health conditions.

The father-of-two believes he wouldn’t have survived the virus if he hadn’t been vaccinated, and gave a massive thumbs up to the fantastic care he has received in the unit. Nurse Becky Adams said: “Vic is another one of our miracles. He was so poorly and has really been through the mill.