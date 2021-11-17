Health Secretary Sajid Javid praises people in Midlands after 'fantastic' uptake of Covid-19 booster jab

Health Secretary Sajid Javid during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

The Bromsgrove MP said it was "fantastic" to see people coming forward – with more than two million jabs being administered across the region.

It comes after the roll-out was expanded to include all adults over the age of 40 with sites across the Midlands offering walk-in vaccination appointments.

Mr Javid said: "It is fantastic to see the number of people coming forward for their booster jab ramping up across the country – with more than two million people in the Midlands now benefitting from the vital protection boosters offer ahead of Christmas.

"From Wolverhampton to Northampton, I want to thank everyone in the Midlands who has come forward for their booster and everyone working tirelessly to get jabs in arms. Data this week shows that getting your booster increases protection against symptomatic infection to more than 90 per cent in adults over 50.

"I also continue to urge anyone who has not yet come forward for a first dose or a second dose that it is never too late to protect yourself and your loved ones. Together we can keep the virus at bay as we head into the winter months."

It comes after figures showed Covid-19 booster jabs give more than 90 per cent protection against symptomatic infection in adults aged over 50, according to a study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The findings of the new research show that two weeks after receiving a Pfizer booster dose, protection against symptomatic infection was 93.1 per cent in those who had initially received Oxford/AstraZeneca, and 94.0 per cent for Pfizer/BioNTech.

People who are eligible to have their booster jab can do so at a number of vaccination sites – including at Tipton Sports Academy and The Saddlers Centre in Walsall, both of which have been turned into vaccination centres.