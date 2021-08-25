Covid infection rates in Wolverhampton highest in Black Country

Latest figures show there were 375.9 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in Wolverhampton over the last seven days.

The infection rate in the city is now the 27th highest in England – the next highest area in the region is Dudley at 50th.

Hospitalisations are also rising in the city and the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust currently has around 60 positive Covid-19 patients.

John Denley, Wolverhampton's director of public health, said: "The situation is very concerning – Covid-19 is not only spreading easily once again, but an increasing number of people are finding themselves in hospital.

“We always knew that, as society opened back up, infection rates would rise, and we expect numbers to increase further still when children return to school next month.

"Fortunately, we are also seeing the positive effect that the vaccination programme is having, with hospitalisations and deaths much lower now than they were during the peak of the third wave. It’s also important to note that the majority of people ending up in hospital have not, for whatever reason, been vaccinated.

"The evidence is clear that having your Covid-19 vaccine will give you the best possible protection against this virus. And, remember, you must get both doses, eight weeks apart, in order to get the best level of protection. So if you've not already had your first jab, or you are now due your second, please pop along to one of our vaccination clinics as soon as you can.

"I would also urge you to remain vigilant and carry on doing everything you can to stop the spread of Covid-19. That includes wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces such as shops and on public transport, getting a regular rapid Covid-19 test, particularly if you are planning on meeting up with friends and extended family, and keeping your distance from others wherever possible.”

Professor David Loughton CBE, chief executive of the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, added: “I would encourage all adults to get their vaccine so they can be protected from this deadly virus and please remember to fully benefit from that protection, you must have both doses.