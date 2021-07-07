Taste of normality but safety remains a priority for many

Ellise Mills serving meals at Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory during the pandemic

Peter Towler, owner of Tipton pub and restaurant Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory, said he will be retaining some features introduced during the pandemic to help all customers feel comfortable going forward.

He said: “We’re hugely excited to be able to once again go up to maximum capacity, though we do currently have screens between tables which are mobile – so if anyone feels uneasy sitting close to another table, we can happily put those in place for them.

“As for face coverings, we’re going with whatever the Government advises. It’s all a learning curve, it’s all new, but we’re happy to see how it goes.”

When it comes to ordering from the bar and food kiosk at the Tipton venue, Peter says he is planning to allow customers the choice – maintaining table service for those who would like it. He will be keeping outdoor dining too.

He added: “We’re very much looking forward to returning to some form of normality. We’ve been extremely fortunate to have done better than expected during the pandemic, but we certainly welcome the easing of restrictions. We feel like we need to move forward now.”

Mr Towler also introduced a new venture to the Hurst Lane business; Pies by Post – selling its famous pies online to customers across the UK – during the last lockdown.

Meanwhile, calls have also been made for a gradual return of workforces to the office. Business coach, Andy Hemming, of ActionCOACH Black Country, welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to allow staff back to the workplace for the good of business owners and for staff.

“It’s great news to see the Prime Minister signalling an end to the work from home order. Most business owners I know are keen to have their teams back in the workplace for most of the working week.

“While home working was vital during the throes of the pandemic, I believe a safe physical return to the workplace is crucial for the economy and for the mental health of employees. Many businesses have now had staff working from home and it’s taken its toll on workplace communication, culture – and in some cases productivity. It’s simply unsustainable.”

More support is still needed for Black Country businesses struggling due to falls in trade from the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been warned.

And the chief executive of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, Corin Crane, says that while the Prime Minister’s announcement of the plans for the final step out of lockdown in England was appreciated by local businesses, particularly those in the leisure and hospitality sectors who have endured the strictest restrictions, more help was required,

“We are calling for more clarity on the support available for businesses which are still struggling due to Covid-19 related falls in trade as we approach the end of furlough," he said.

“Additionally, there are continuing concerns about restrictions on international travel, which place local firms at risk of missing out on major contracts,” explained Mr Crane.