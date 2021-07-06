Petition to move mobile Covid test centre from popular car park

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 05/07/2021..Pics in Sedgley, Bilston Street Car Park, where there is a Covid test centre. There has been some complaints, apparently in relation into it being next to a school, and it has taken up a lot of parking spaces. I was told that the site is going to be rejigged to free up more car park spaces and the opening times will be ammended too..

The mobile test site opened at Bilston Street Car Park in Sedgley on Saturday, in response to a "large spike" in coronavirus cases in nearby areas, said Dudley Council.

But it has prompted the launch of a petition because businesses and school parents who use the council-owned car park have been affected, it is claimed.

At least half of the car park, located next to Queen Victoria Primary School and Dormston Secondary School, has been fenced off to carry out Covid-19 tests.

Members of the community have suggested an alternative location could be on a car park near Ladies Walk Clinic in Sedgley.

The petition was launched by Sedgley business owner Becci Bradley, aged 47, who runs Bee Yoga in the Pennyfarthing Arcade, who said: "Small businesses and local enterprises have suffered greatly due to lockdown.

"Just as we are building ourselves back up and preparing for restrictions to ease, we are faced with a Covid testing centre being placed on our largest, most accessible car park.

"Bilston Street car park services two schools, offices, shops, cafes and businesses which make our village vibrant.

"Please support our efforts to get this centre moved to somewhere less disruptive."

The petition has been signed more than 200 people and it has also been addressed to Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, who has raised concerns with Dudley Council's director of public health.

Writing on the petition's website, members of the public supported Ms Bradley's calls.

Jennifer Taylor said: "Everything that Becci said. Waste of resources."

Jodie Smith said: "It's an unsafe area to put the test centre."

Amanda Bennett added: "This will be detrimental to small businesses in the area."

Dudley Council said 273 people were tested at the mobile site on Bilston Street car park over the weekend.

The mobile site is set to remain in place for two weeks however the local authority said it was looking at alternative locations.

In response to the story, Dudley councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "We have temporarily introduced the testing site in a central location in Sedgley to boost our testing capacity in the north of the borough in response to a large spike in the number of positive cases in nearby areas.

"This also addresses local people’s concerns about ease of access to testing in this area.

"The test site opened on Saturday and 273 people were tested over the weekend which demonstrates the need for the site.

"Our priority remains to stop this virus in its tracks and protect as many people as possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and urge people to bear with us.

"The test site should be there for no longer than two weeks and we are looking at alternative locations.

"We have ensured people can use a section of the car park if they are visiting the town for other reasons."

Marco Longhi MP added: "I contacted the local public health director on Monday morning to raise residents’ concerns.

"I was pleased that they are looking to take action and find an alternative site.

"This car park is used by shoppers and parents so it is vital that as many spaces remain available. Local businesses have had such a tough time they do not need any more difficulties.

"I am pleased action is going to be taken to address people's worries.

"I am aware the leader of the council, Patrick Harley, has also requested for the Covid test centre to be relocated.