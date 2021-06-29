Sajid Javid the right man to replace Hancock, region's MPs say

Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid is the new Health Secretary

Disgraced Mr Hancock quit the role over the weekend after he was found to have breached social distancing guidelines by kissing Gina Coladangelo, who worked as his aide.

He has been replaced by West Midlands MP Mr Javid, who delivered his first speech in post in the Commons yesterday.

Mr Javid has previously held a number of Cabinet positions including Home Secretary. The Bromsgrove MP resigned as Chancellor in February 2020 after refusing to sack his advisors and replace them with staff selected by Number 10.

It came as Labour MPs across the region said Mr Hancock had "serious questions" to answer over the scandal.

Matt Hancock resigned as Health Secretary over the scandal

Mike Wood is one of a number of Conservative politicians across the region to welcome Mr Javid's appointment.

The Dudley South MP said: "It's a fantastic appointment. Sajid has got a strong record in running a number of government departments.

"He was a very good Home Secretary and an excellent Chancellor. He's clearly a deeply honourable person who is committed to doing what he thinks is right rather than what is easy.

"He understands the health impact of Covid, but also the social and economic impact that comes with the virus – and the measures that we put in place to combat it."

On Mr Hancock's resignation he said: "Once it became clear that he had broken rules that he had played a large part in putting into place, there was no way that he was going to be able to carry on and do the job.

"His position had become untenable and I think he realised that."

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes

Walsall North MP and rough sleeping minister Eddie Hughes said it was "marvellous that we have got further regional representation in the Cabinet".

He added: "From my personal point of view, he is somebody who is aligned to and understanding of the challenges that we face dealing with homelessness.

"I believe he will be a good ally to have in the battle to end rough sleeping."

Asked whether Mr Hancock was right to step down, Mr Hughes added: "He said himself that it was right [to resign] and the last thing we would want is any distraction from getting on and dealing with the pandemic, which is still ongoing."

Jane Stevenson, the Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East, said she welcomed Mr Javid's appointment.

"I think his experience as Chancellor puts him in a good position to deal with the financial challenges, as well as the planning challenges, that the NHS faces," she said.

"I think he's an experienced and widely respected MP across the House."

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson

Ms Stevenson added: "Matt Hancock has worked incredibly hard throughout the pandemic, but if we make rules for other people then we have to follow them ourselves.

"He did the right thing and I respect his decision to stand down."

Wolverhampton South West's Conservative MP Stuart Anderson said Mr Javid would add "depth and strength" to the role.

On Mr Hancock's resignation, he said: "If you make the rules and then break them you will lose public confidence, so his decision was the right one.

"Matt has done a phenomenal job but it's gone wrong, and he has done what he has had to do and resigned."

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, the shadow city minister, said people would feel angered that Mr Hancock had breached social distancing guidance that they had stuck by.

He added: "At the end of the day, this is not about the affair, it's about connections, contracts, the use of public money and a culture at the heart of government where ministers believe they can get away with anything and the public won't care."

Mr McFadden said "serious questions" needed to be answered, including how Ms Coladangelo was made a non-executive director of the department, why she had a parliamentary pass, and whether Mr Hancock had broken the rules by using his personal email account for government business.

Labour has called for a "full-scale" investigation into claims of private emails being used by ministers for government business.

Valerie Vaz, the Labour MP for Walsall South, said: “I am alarmed that there is a suggestion that a minister may have been using a private email address where public money is involved.

"The Seven Principles of Public Life says holders of public office should act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner.

"Information should not be withheld from the public unless there are clear and lawful reasons for doing so.

"In the case of the former health secretary, there appears to have been a lack of transparency about his public decisions.

"There should be an inquiry including the appointment of the non-executive director. The public have a right to know. ”

John Spellar, Labour MP for Warley, said he wanted to see the new Health Secretary back businesses when it came to Covid restrictions.

"I thought Matt Hancock was hopeless from the start and I just hope Sajid Javid will bring with him a more businesslike approach and get the country back to normality as quickly as possible," he said.