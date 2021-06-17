Walk-in appointments available at Villa Park this weekend

A number of ‘walk-in, no appointment needed’ vaccination clinics have been set up to encourage anyone who is aged between 18-39 to get their vaccine. The vaccine offers a strong level of protection against the Delta variant, cases of which are rising in Birmingham.

This weekend the vaccination centre at Villa Park will play a big part of offering Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged 18-39.

The clinics will kick off at 10am and will close at 2pm. People can just turn up, no appointment is needed, people do not need to be registered with a GP, do not need an NHS number and do not need to have ID to get a vaccination. Second doses of Pfizer will only be given to people who have had their first dose of Pfizer more than eight weeks ago.

Elsewhere in the city, on Friday a walk-in vaccination clinic will open for people aged 18-39 years at Saltley Adult Learning Centre on Anthony Road between 10am-2pm and on Saturday Khattak Memorial Surgery in Small Heath will also be offering vaccines to people aged 18-39 without an appointment.

In addition, the vaccination bus will be out on the roads again next week at St Peter’s Church in Hall Green and at Birmingham City Church, details of these are on the website: birminghamandsolihullcovidvaccine.nhs.uk/walk-in

Chief pharmacist for Birmingham and Solihull Vaccination Programme, Inderjit Singh, said: The message is really clear, getting the vaccination is more important than ever in Birmingham and by adding these walk-in vaccination clinics we hope that it makes it more convenient for people who prefer not to have to stick to an appointment time. By getting the vaccine, they are defending themselves and their family and showing coronavirus the red card.”