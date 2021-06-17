Police to patrol Wolverhampton pubs during England v Scotland

England beat Croatia and now face Scotland in Euro 2020

Officers from Wolverhampton Police and Wolverhampton Council's licensing team will be visiting venues around the city to ensure they are operating in a Covid-secure manner.

Infection rates have risen in Wolverhampton and across the country in recent weeks, largely driven by the more transmissable Delta variant.

The latest figures show 112 people in the city tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days to June 14 – though the true number of new cases will likely be higher.

Rules still prohibit groups of more than six from gathering, ban service at the bar and mean masks must be worn apart from when seated in bars and restaurants.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city economy, said: "The vast majority of our pubs and bars are doing an excellent job in ensuring they are able to operate in a Covid-secure manner and we are happy to give them all the support they need to keep their staff and customers safe from this deadly virus.

"Our staff were out and about with police over the weekend to ensure that venues showing the opening England game were doing so safely, and were able to offer help and advice where required. And we will be doing the same for tomorrow night's big match between England and Scotland to ensure that fans can enjoy the action safely.

“Our aim is simply to ensure we can protect as many citizens as possible while at the same time allowing everyone to safely support their teams in the Euros.”

Supt Simon Inglis from Wolverhampton Police said: "We appreciate that our communities have had a really difficult 15 months and there is now an opportunity to let off some steam and enjoy the night time economy and the football.

“If last weekend is anything to go by it is clear that people are happy to do that and still stick within the rules and comply with the restrictions that are still in place.

“Our officers attended many venues in partnership with the council and it was great to see that both the licensed premises as well as those attending them were able to enjoy the football and the occasion in a really positive way as well as keeping themselves safe during these really difficult times.