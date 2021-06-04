West Midlands NHS workforce grows by more than 1,000

The NHS workforce has grown.

The number of nurses rose by 607 in the year to February, while there were 493 extra doctors across the West Midlands region.

The increase in staff came as the NHS faced the biggest crisis in its history as it battled the coronavirus pandemic.

Many hospitals were overwhelmed during the first and second wave of the pandemic and there has been anger about the Government's refusal to give NHS workers more than a one per cent pay rise.

According to the Government data, there are 22,203 nurses and 8,870 doctors in the region, which includes hospitals in the Black Country, Birmingham, Staffordshire and Worcestershire. It also includes mental health trusts and the ambulance service.

The number of doctors and nurses in England are also at record levels, the Department of Health said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “It is hugely encouraging to see the number of doctors and nurses has peaked yet again, with over 8,800 doctors and 22,000 nurses supporting Express & Star readers alone.

“Our expanding NHS workforce will help to provide safe care to patients and continue the success of the vaccination programme, as we work to tackle backlogs and build back better.

“I’d like to thank all health and social care staff across the country for their tremendous work and commitment this past year.”