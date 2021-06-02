Pop-up vaccination clinics to be set up in Dudley

The community pop-up clinics are being held for people in Dudley to access without a prior appointment.

They will be available at Chapel Street Surgery, in Lye, every Wednesday between June 2 and June 30 from 1pm to 5pm; and Halesowen Cultural Centre every Thursday between June 3 and June 24 from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

To have the Covid vaccine at either pop-up clinics, people will need their NHS number, proof of age and employment ID if they are health and social care staff.

Rachael Thornton, lead pharmacist, said, “Local GPs and NHS staff have been offering vaccines from Chapel Street Medical Centre, Lye for some weeks now and have vaccinated almost 200 people from the local community.

"Feedback from local people who have visited us so far has been positive, and they have told us that hosting clinics in local community venues has really given them confidence to come out and take the vaccine."

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, Dudley Council's cabinet member for health and adult social care said: “These community pop-up vaccine clinics are a great example of our combined efforts in Dudley to make sure no communities get left behind when it comes to having the vaccine.

“It’s fantastic that so many people have taken advantage of the clinics so far to get their vaccine and I would encourage everyone to have their jab as soon as it is offered to them. If we all do this and follow the rules, test regularly, self-isolate when needed and remember ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ then we can keep Covid at bay and get back to doing the things we love.”

Dr Masood Ahmed, chief medical officer for Black Country and West Birmingham CCGs, added: “We are committed to making sure that no one gets left behind as we continue to roll-out the vaccination programme across the Black Country and West Birmingham.