West Midlands woman dies in dog attack at property

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.16pm today (Monday) reporting a dog attack at a property on Wexford Road, Coventry.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two Midlands Air Ambulances responded with the first ambulance arriving on scene within six minutes of the call.

West Midlands Police also attended the incident and said the woman was aged in her 30s. They added that the dog has been seized - but it is not believed to be a banned breed - and the death has been reported to the coroner.

A WMP spokesperson added: "The family of the woman have been informed and our thoughts remain with them following today’s tragedy."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived with police officers to find a woman inside a property in a critical condition.

“With help from police, the woman was rapidly removed from the property due to safety concerns. Ambulance staff performed advanced life support but tragically, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“No one else was injured in the incident.”

Chief Inspector David Amos, from the local neighbourhood policing area, said: “We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community for their support and to our emergency services colleagues who dealt with this incident.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly died and will be informing the coroner of her death.

“Although the breed of the dog is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we do not believe it to be of a banned breed. However, a full assessment will be required before we can confirm this.”