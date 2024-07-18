Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The hospital's charity has set up the fundraising initiative, called It Starts Here, to refurbish its entryway into a "welcoming, child-friendly, open and bright space".

It described the current entrance as being "cramped, dull and unwelcoming" and said feedback from parents found it was "stressful to navigate" with pushchairs, wheelchairs and medical equipment.

Under the plans for the hospital, the charity said the space would include natural light and provide an area for people to "eat, sit and relax" in the time before, during or after appointments.

It added that there would be "entertainment or distraction" for youngsters including a play area, as well as green spaces to "bring the outside in", a welcome desk and clear signage to the hospital.

What the entrance could look like: Picture: Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity said it needs £3m to fund the transformation but thanks to the gifts and pledges it has already received, needs the public's help to raise the remaining £1.6m.

The organisation said it is "anticipated" building work will begin on the new entrance in Spring 2025, with work completed by the end of the year.

Daljit Athwal, chief nurse and midwifery officer at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: "No child should feel intimidated about walking through our front door.

"By transforming our entrance, we hope to inspire families and remove any anxiety, making repeat visits calmer and more relaxed, and align their experience of visiting the hospital with the excellent care they receive inside.”

Mark Brider, chief executive of Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, said the "world-class care" provided by the hospital should "start at the front door".

What the entrance-way could look like. Picture: Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity

He added: "Our hospital has world-renowned specialists who treat over 100,000 sick kids from across the UK every year, however our front entrance does not reflect this.

"Our £3m It Starts Here Appeal will completely change the experience for children and families coming into the hospital for the first time, as well as improving appointments for those in the future.

"We now need the public to help us create this magical new entrance, so patient fear and anxiety can give way to excitement and the journey towards recovery can feel more like an adventure.”

To donate to the It Starts Here appeal, people should visit bch.org.uk/listing/category/it-starts-here