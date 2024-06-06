Alcohol-related deaths increase across the Black Country over five year period

Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Dudley and Walsall alcohol-related mortality rates rose between 2018 and 2022. Birmingham led the way with numbers with 250 people dying due to drink problems in 2022.

Sandwell's rise from 95 in 2018 to 110 in 2022 is an increase of 15.8 per cent, and Wolverhampton's from 90 in 2018 to 100 in 2022 is an 11.1 per cent.

Public Health England (PHE) has released new data showing a significant rise in alcohol-related mortality rates across the West Midlands region. The figures reveal an alarming trend of increasing deaths due to alcohol-related causes, prompting calls for urgent action to address this public health crisis.

The latest data

The comprehensive data covers the period from 2018 to 2022, providing insights into the annual death tolls in each local authority within the West Midlands. Though, part of the period including the pandemic which experts agreed led to an increase in alcohol consumption at home.

Analysis by national alcohol addiction treatment providers the UK Addiction Treatment Group reveal that some areas have seen particularly sharp rises, which are cause for serious concern.

UKAT says these rising trends indicate a severe and growing public health issue that demands immediate and comprehensive intervention. The factors contributing to this increase may include higher levels of alcohol consumption especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, socio-economic pressures, and insufficient access to effective treatment and support services.

Lee Fernandes, Lead Therapist at the UK Addiction Treatment Group said: “As the West Midlands grapples with the rising toll of alcohol-related mortality, it is essential for all stakeholders to work together to develop and implement effective solutions.

“Councils across the region have this year, for the first time since 2012, a ring fenced pot of money that must be spent on inpatient detoxification. We urge Council leaders to allocate this spend effectively and to enhance the treatment given to alcohol users with the addition of residential rehabilitation support as well.

"Because ultimately, through robust therapy, we can address the root cause of their alcohol addiction and provide the necessary support for a life of recovery. Working in this way should help reverse this troubling mortality trend and improve the health and well-being of our communities."