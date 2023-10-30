Hospital trust to hold babies memorial service in Wolverhampton

New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton

The service, arranged by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), aims to enable bereaved parents, their families and friends to unite with others and commemorate the lives of babies who died during pregnancy, at – or soon after – birth and in infancy.

The event will be hosted by the trust’s chaplaincy team, alongside specialist bereavement midwives and other neonatal and maternity staff.

The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (SANDS) Wolverhampton and Looking After Parents and Siblings Group (LAPS) – two charities which regularly support RWT and its service-users – are also supporting the event.

The service will take place on Sunday at 3.15pm at St Patrick’s RC Church in Wolverhampton.

The Rev Joe Fielder, lead chaplain for RWT, said: “We hope families and others who attend will be helped by seeing the familiar face of a midwife, nurse or a chaplain, remembering them as people who were there to comfort them during their difficult and painful moments.

“We are very grateful for the many people who are working together to put on this special service, especially to the church family of St Patrick’s and for the support of people from SANDS and LAPS – many of whom also work as part of RWT. Together we hope we can comfort people and honour their little ones.”