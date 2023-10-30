Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hospital trust to hold babies memorial service in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonHealthPublished:

A memorial service has been organised by the trust which runs Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton
New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton

The service, arranged by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), aims to enable bereaved parents, their families and friends to unite with others and commemorate the lives of babies who died during pregnancy, at – or soon after – birth and in infancy.

The event will be hosted by the trust’s chaplaincy team, alongside specialist bereavement midwives and other neonatal and maternity staff.

The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (SANDS) Wolverhampton and Looking After Parents and Siblings Group (LAPS) – two charities which regularly support RWT and its service-users – are also supporting the event.

The service will take place on Sunday at 3.15pm at St Patrick’s RC Church in Wolverhampton.

The Rev Joe Fielder, lead chaplain for RWT, said: “We hope families and others who attend will be helped by seeing the familiar face of a midwife, nurse or a chaplain, remembering them as people who were there to comfort them during their difficult and painful moments.

“We are very grateful for the many people who are working together to put on this special service, especially to the church family of St Patrick’s and for the support of people from SANDS and LAPS – many of whom also work as part of RWT. Together we hope we can comfort people and honour their little ones.”

The service will contain music by The RWT Singers and a space for reflection, poems and readings.

Health
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News