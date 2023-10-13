Stafford clinic ramping up the 30th birthday celebrations this month.

Stafford Chiropractic Clinic has been established in Stafford community for 30 years.

Stafford Chiropractic Clinic in Walton-on-the-Hill has been in existence since 1993 and Councillor Andy Cooper and his wife Judy the Mayoress will visit on October 30.

Councillor Cooper will get to meet some of the staff, which includes nine chiropractors and three sports massage therapists, as well as tour the state-of-the-art facilities and large treatment rooms.

The multi-disciplinary clinic has an open plan reception area with a dedicated welcoming team, spacious parking facilities and timely appointment availability across six days a week.

The clinic was recently awarded the Patient Partnership Quality Mark (PPQM) and the Clinic Management Quality Mark (CMQM) by the Royal College of Chiropractors.

Owner and chiropractor, Mukesh Madhar said, "We are so proud to have been in the Stafford community for 30 years, working on our mission to provide an excellent standard of care and outstanding patient services to Stafford and its surrounding areas in order to improve health and quality of life. To mark this milestone, we have decided to celebrate in style and give back to our patients.”