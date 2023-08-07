Hospice launches dandelion fundraising appeal to honour memories of loved ones

Jo Flemming with one of the dandelion sculptures

The bespoke handmade ornaments represent Acorns Children’s Hospice's care and support for families during the darkest of times.

They are being made available as part of the charity’s summer campaign, the Acorns Dandelion Appeal.

The appeal invites loved ones, friends and supporters to remember someone special by dedicating one of the exclusive sculptures in their memory.

More than 270 dandelions have been dedicated since the campaign launched last week.

With limited numbers available, people are being urged to get theirs now and make a meaningful difference as they remember their loved ones.

Jo Flemming, interim director of care at Acorns, which has a hospice in Walsall, said: “Losing a child is one of the hardest things a parent will ever go through. Acorns Dandelion Appeal is dedicated to raising money to help us continue to be there for those families when the unimaginable happens.

One of the dandelion sculptures

“We’ve had such an incredible response to our appeal in its first few days, with our local community really taking its message into their hearts. Over 270 dandelions have been dedicated to honour the lives of much missed loved ones.

“Every donation made with them means we can be there for parents facing the loss of their child every step of the way, giving them the vital love, care and support they need.”

Each dandelion dedicated will be included in a special Garden of Wishes in a touching spectacle that will see hundreds of these special-edition symbols fill the garden at Acorns for the Three Counties in Worcester.

Anyone dedicating a dandelion will be invited to attend the Garden of Wishes for an exclusive viewing before each one is carefully packaged and posted to supporters for them to display in their own garden.

Supporters simply wishing to own a dandelion sculpture, can also make a donation without making a dedication.

Jo added: “These beautiful sculptures have been exclusively designed for Acorns and our dandelion appeal, meaning we have a very limited number available.

“So, if our campaign touches you, either because you want to remember someone or because you want to send your love and special wishes to those local families who need us, don’t delay. Make your dedication today!”