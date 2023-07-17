Virtual ward set up by Wolverhampton hospital trust supports hundreds of young people in its first year of opening

The paediatric virtual ward has supported hundreds of children and young people in its first year

The virtual ward, which was set up through The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, means that children are monitored at home using app technology and appropriate devices.

It is used for patients with respiratory conditions and bronchiolitis, those receiving intravenous antibiotics, awaiting diagnosis and for extended observations.

The virtual ward was set up by paediatric senior sister Amy Gidden and paediatric clinical nurse specialist Rebecca Taylor on July 11 last year.

Amy said: “We’re really proud to be marking our first year and to have overcome some initial challenges to get the paediatric virtual ward off the ground.

“We take referrals from the ward and go to see young patients to complete triage and see whether they are suitable for the service.

"If so, they can be discharged home with monitoring platforms – this may mean their observations being sent to one of our nurses three times a day.

"This alerts us to any issues and we can offer a video call, or home visit, as appropriate.

“The majority of patients use this service for 48 hours but this can be longer if that is what the patient needs.”

Since the service was set up a total of 410 patients have been supported in this way.

Amy said: “This is a whole team effort and it’s very rewarding to know that hundreds of children have benefitted from this approach.

"They are happiest at home, in familiar surroundings but their parents and carers have peace of mind through the virtual ward service.”

Emma Sang is one parent who has used the service with both her daughters, Florence, three, and six-month-old Harriet.

She said: “Both have used the respiratory pathway and I really can’t praise the virtual ward enough.

“It is so difficult as a parent when your child doesn’t really need to be in hospital but you are worried because they are unwell and feel you need some kind of support from someone.

"All the staff I have dealt with have been fantastic. They offer reassurance as well as giving you that practical support if your child doesn’t seem to be improving or you have ongoing concerns.