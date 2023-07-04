Walsall South MP signs special birthday card for NHS

Valerie Vaz MP signs the NHS birthday card

The MP added her name to a giant birthday card, wishing a happy birthday to the NHS, created by campaigning group 38 Degrees.

More than 100,000 people from across the UK have also added their names to a virtual 75th birthday card, sharing their appreciation for our NHS.

Ellie Gellard, Strategic Director at 38 Degrees, said: “Our NHS has been looking after the people of Walsall and the whole country for an incredible 75 years. NHS staff brought many of us into this world, and they’ve been there for key moments in all our lives - fixing our broken bones, carrying out vital surgery, or giving critical care to those we love.