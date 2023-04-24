Dame Kelly Holmes on facing up to the menopause as she reveals impact of symptoms

Dame Kelly Holmes winning the 800m final in Athens Summer Olympics 2004 Dame Kelly Holmes has partnered with Nuffield Health Handout photo of Dame Kelly Holmes, who has partnered with Nuffield Health, www.nuffieldhealth.com. See PA Feature WELLBEING Kelly Holmes. Picture credit should read: Nuffield Health/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature WELLBEING Kelly Holmes. Handout photo of Dame Kelly Holmes, who has partnered with Nuffield Health, www.nuffieldhealth.com. See PA Feature WELLBEING Kelly Holmes. Picture credit should read: Nuffield Health/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature WELLBEING Kelly Holmes. Handout photo of Dame Kelly Holmes, who has partnered with Nuffield Health, www.nuffieldhealth.com. See PA Feature WELLBEING Kelly Holmes. Picture credit should read: Nuffield Health/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature WELLBEING Kelly Holmes. Glory in Athens

But Dame Kelly Holmes today opened up on the challenges she faces as age creeps up on her.

Her situation is one that will be familiar with women around her age. Symptoms around the menopause used to be a subject rarely discussed in public. But times have changed for the better. It is only right that challenges facing half the population are openly acknowledged and that women who struggle are given the help and support they need.

Dame Kelly is the latest celebrity to speak of her experiences. She says it is important to highlight the subject and the importance of taking action to stay well.

The 52-year-old admits the symptoms of the perimenopause are “killing” her. The double Olympic champion said she is experiencing “constant pain” and night sweats but that she is “in denial of age”.

She said: “I think perimenopause is killing me at the moment. As much as I’m in denial, it definitely has had an effect on my body.”

She described her symptoms as “body aches, pains, like constant pain throughout the body, feeling lethargic”.

“Last week, I started getting the sweats, which I’m not happy about, only at night. I’m thinking ‘This isn’t good’. And it makes you more irritable. You feel like you’re not yourself,” she added.

The Nuffield Health ambassador, who retired from professional athletics in 2005 after doing the historic double by taking Olympic gold in both the 800m and 1500m in Athens, was talking as the health charity published a major survey.

According to Nuffield Health’s Healthier Nation Index, 60 per cent of people report that the cost-of-living crisis has had a negative impact on their physical health, while 59 per cent say it has affected their mental health in the past year. The poll of 8,000 UK adults found that two in five also reported worsened sleep – on average, those surveyed said they only get five hours and 54 minutes of sleep a night, down from just over six hours last year.

Dame Kelly, who backs the charity’s Find 5 campaign, encouraging people to take just an extra five minutes a day for their health, said the perimenopause is particularly tough “as someone who is in tune with their body”.

“I think I’m in denial of age completely,” she added.

Perimenopause is the transitional period before menopause, when women’s hormone levels start to change, but before their periods have stopped for a full 12 months, therefore reaching menopause.

The NHS says perimenopause usually starts between 45 and 55.

During the perimenopause, hormone levels change and ovaries start to produce fewer eggs.

Symptoms can include hot flushes and night sweats, headaches, dizziness, aches and pains, joint and muscle pain, and difficulty sleeping.

“Doing some exercise is really important for people with perimenopause,” said Dame Kelly. “You do as much as you can to combat it, so I go in the gym.”

She says she does three to four weights sessions a week and some running, but adds: “Sometimes I feel so knackered, it’s easy just to not do it. I give myself more rest these days than I’ve ever given, because I think that’s really important.

“I take magnesium because I’m now sweating so I don’t want to get cramps. I’m thinking about upping my proteins,” she added.

Mental health is less often discussed when it comes to perimenopause and menopause. But Dame Kelly, who has been open about her own past mental health struggles, said: “The one thing with the hormonal changes – and men get it as well at certain ages – is that they can really affect your mental health. And I think women have to understand how so connected and interconnected your mental and physical health are, because if one is not in tune, the other one will be affected, whatever way around that is.