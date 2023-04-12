Paramedics Anna Lisowska and Marious Faraji with new family Ameii-Lee Lockley and Robert Lockley with baby Chelsea

Dudley paramedics Anna Lisowska and Marius Faraji were flagged down by Robert Lockley after his wife Ameii-Lee Lockley went into labour en route to the hospital.

When the paramedics realised the baby was not breathing, they quickly reacted and administered emergency treatment, saving the baby's life.

Now, the life-saving ambulance staff have been reunited with the couple, from Coseley, and the now one-month-old baby Chelsea. Proud sisters Bethany and Amber were also present on the day.

Ameii-Lee said: "Everything was such a blur and I can remember being so scared for Chelsea and for myself, but I felt so relieved when Marius and Anna arrived and told me they would do all they could to keep us safe.

"Once home and recovered, I knew I had to do everything I could to track them down and thank them for saving mine and Chelsea’s life.

"To be able to thank them personally was amazing and made me overwhelmed with emotion. We cannot thank them enough."

Ms Lisowska said: "A baby not breathing is something that every paramedic dreads. Despite my own emotions, I went into autopilot and used my training to the very best of my ability to help Chelsea.

"To be able to see and hold Chelsea in such an incredible circumstance is a feeling I simply cannot describe. This little girl will always have a special place in my heart."

Mr Faraji added: "While Anna assisted Chelsea, I focused on Ameii-Lee as she was terrified for her baby, she was haemorrhaging, so also needed urgent medical attention.