Tributes paid to Walsall NHS worker who was 'perfect, fantastic and loved by so many people'

Chloe Arnold

Chloe Arnold died on the intensive care unit at Walsall Manor Hospital on March 9.

She had been admitted the previous Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest following an asthma attack, then contracted fluid on the brain.

The 25-year-old clinical support worker from Darlaston had suffered with asthma from the age of 18-months.

Her family and friends said she was a "hard worker" and "the life and soul of the party".

Chloe’s mum Sarah Porter said: “She was just perfect, fantastic and loved by so many people.

"If love could have kept Chloe alive, she would have lived for eternity. She was my best friend. I’d give anything to have her back.

“She was always the life and soul of the party and the centre of attention. She loved a good party and was always on the dancefloor.”

Chloe lived with her mum and step dad Mark Bradley, who performed CPR on Chloe when she had her asthma attack.

She had started working at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust as a cadet on ward two, spending five years there.

More recently, she joined the temporary staffing bank, working on a variety of wards.

Kate Follows, sister on ward two, said: “I knew Chloe extremely well.

"She was such a hard worker – if Chloe was working in a bay, you knew the patients would be safe and well looked after.

"She was one of the youngest members of staff but always loud and bubbly.

“On her first day she arrived looking immaculate, with perfect hair and make-up. If we went on a night out she was always glamorous, with her eyebrows and eyelashes looking amazing.”

Chloe also leaves behind her sisters Mercedes, 22, and Ellie Mae, 10, brother Henley, 11, dad Wayne Arnold, of Willenhall, and boyfriend of nine-months Jay Beech, 26.

A book of condolence has been set up on ward two at Manor Hospital for staff to leave messages, and colleagues on the ward will hold a minute’s silence in her memory at 6pm on Tuesday.

To coincide with that, Chloe’s family and friends will release pink and white balloons at George Rose Park, Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston.

An online fundraising page has been set up by Paige Greaves to support her family and has already raised more than £4,600.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/raise-money-for-the-loss-of-chloe-arnold