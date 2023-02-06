Ambulance crews and nurses from across the Midlands join largest NHS strike in history

Workers on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham during a strike by nurses and ambulance staff. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

More than 3,000 GMB Union ambulance workers in the Midlands - including paramedics, emergency care assistants, and call handlers - are walking out today, with health service leaders urging the public to use emergency services ‘wisely’ as patients are warned of more disruption.

A spokesperson for GMB Union said: "Workers across the ambulance service voted to strike over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award and are furious over the Government’s apparent attempts to ‘smear’ them over life and limb cover on strike days."

Ambulance workers in the Black Country will head to pickets at Burton Road in Dudley, Kelvin Way in West Bromwich, and Monmore Park Industrial Estate in Wolverhampton.

However, West Midlands Ambulance Service has assured the public that they will still be responding to "the most urgent calls", such as heart attacks, strokes, and cardiac arrests.

The ambulance service took to Twitter to say: "Please use our 999 service wisely and seek medical help via 111.nhs.uk if it is not a life-threatening emergency.

"If you need immediate medical care and cannot make your own way to hospital, do not be afraid to call us - we will get you the right care.

"999 is primarily there for medical and mental health emergencies, if critically unwell or there's a risk to life.

"Use NHS 111 Online to check your symptoms and find advice on which service to use."

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is staging two days of action, with nurses walking out today and tomorrow, and has said that it is calling out twice as many of its members than it did during earlier strikes in December and January.

RCN pickets are taking place at hospitals including Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.