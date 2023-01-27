Playroom at Walsall hospital to get £23,000 makeover

An artist's impression of the revamped playroom at Walsall Manor Hospital

The makeover, costing around £23,000, is being funded by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s Well Wishers charity and will see the tired play space transformed into a bright and colourful feature, complete with new wall murals, wall art activities, equipment including role play areas and a wet play area.

Georgie Westley, fundraising manager, has been working with Ward 21 play specialists to come up with the new look feature and work will get under way in the next couple of months to hopefully be finished by Spring.

She said: “This has been such a fun project to work on with our paediatric staff and I can’t wait to see our young patients’ faces when they see the completed playroom.

"We’ve even managed to include our friendly fundraising bear Humphrey into the design too – make sure you look out for him!”

Emma Lester, play specialist, said: “We are so thrilled that Well Wishers has been able to fund this important room on our children’s ward.

“It definitely needed surgery and was looking really sorry for itself.

"Hundreds of children use it when they’re in our care and it needed some TLC to breathe new life into it and make it a much better playroom.

"We’d like to thank everyone who donates to Well Wishers to help us carry out projects like this to make being in hospital a more pleasant experience for our children and families.”