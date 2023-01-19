Black Country NHS trust launches investigation after allegations of staff sleeping in patient's bed

Penn Hospital. Photo: Google

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, and in another allegation staff members at Wolverhampton's Penn Hospital are accused of dragging the same man across the floor and manhandling him into a chair.

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said it had launched an investigation, saying patient safety was its "highest priority".

The Care Quality Commission said it had been notified of concerns relating to staff behaviour by the trust.

West Midlands Police said it had received a report on January 6 that a patient had been assaulted at Penn Hospital and inquiries were ongoing.

The CCTV footage reportedly showed the 53-year-old patient left on the floor all night while a member of staff slept in his bed for two hours, used his toilet, prayed in his room and engaged in another inappropriate activity.

Another staff member is then accused of taking over and appearing to sleep in the patient's bed.

A spokesperson at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: “Ensuring our patients’ safety and confidentiality is our highest priority.

"Where care falls short of our expectations, we take this very seriously and continuously review how we ensure delivery of the best care.

“As soon as these incidents were raised, we began a thorough investigation process, and are working with local authority and other agencies in line with standard procedures.

“We pride ourselves on our caring and open culture and want to reassure patients and families that any concerns raised are being fully investigated.”

The CQC said as well as contact from the trust itself, some employees had contacted it.

A spokesperson, said: “We were notified of concerns relating to staff behaviour by the trust directly and we subsequently received some related information from trust employees.

"We have been following up with the trust and are in direct contact with the senior team regarding the actions being taken to ensure patient safety.”

