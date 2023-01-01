More people in two Black Country areas take up smoking despite national fall

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the lowest proportion of UK smokers had been recorded up to last year at 13.3 per cent of adults.

But it showed Wolverhampton and Sandwell both saw an increase in the number of smokers, despite a drop in Walsall, Dudley, Stafford and South Staffordshire.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, welcomed the overall fall in smoking levels, but said the Government must not become "complacent".

Ms Cheeseman added that without a new tobacco plan from the Government, "the vision of being smoke free by 2030" will not be met. The current tobacco control plan aims to reduce smoking prevalence among adults in England to 12 per cent or less by the end of 2022.

Figures showed 13.6 per cent of people aged over 18 in Wolverhampton were smokers last year, up from 11.4 per cent the year before. In Sandwell it was 18.1 per cent of people, up from 14.4 per cent the year before.

In Dudley, it was 13.7 per cent of people which was down from 14.2 per cent the year before. In Walsall, it was 14 per cent and down from 15.1 per cent. In Stafford it was 6.9 per cent down from 15 per cent, and in South Staffordshire it was 7.7 per cent down from 11.6 per cent.

Across the UK, 13.3 per cent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2021, down from 14.0 per cent last year and a significant fall from 20.2 per cent a decade ago.

The ONS said the increase in people taking up e-cigarettes has played a "major role" in the fall with a separate survey finding 7.7 per cent of those aged 16 and over in Great Britain last year used an e-cigarette daily or occasionally.

It was an increase from 2020, when 6.2 per cent of people reported daily or occasional e-cigarette use.

The survey found that the proportion of vapers was highest among current cigarette smokers (24.6 per cent) and ex-cigarette smokers (14.8 per cent), with only 1.7 per cent of people who have never smoked reporting that they vaped.

David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said that councils can help deliver the ambition of eliminating smoking in England by 2030, but needed certainty over long-term funding.