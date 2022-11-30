Surgeon sacked after shoulder op concerns at Walsall hospital

Walsall Manor Hospital

Mian Munawar Shah carried out private work for Spire Healthcare and NHS operations at Walsall Manor Hospital and Spire Little Aston between 2010 and 2020.

Some patients have lost the use of their arm and live in constant pain since their operations.

Some even received compensation for botched operations but Mr Shah continued operating.

A helpline was set up by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, and it has confirmed almost 400 people have now been contacted as part of a review.

The review was launched in September in light of concerns being raised into certain procedures carried out by the consultant.

External consultants who will carry out the review have started their initial investigations and all patients who underwent procedures of potential concern have been identified and contacted, the trust said.

Professor David Loughton, chief executive of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, acknowledged it was a 'concerning' time for patients and offered his apologies.

“Work has begun on preparing all files, x-rays, GP letters, consent forms and surgery documentation for each case to enable the external team of assessors to review patients’ treatment fully and thoroughly," he said.

“If the trust receives formal feedback from the assessors around particular patients’ care they will be contacted and supported throughout this review.

"We appreciate this is a concerning time for our patients and we once again offer our sincere apologies to them.

"We are trying to work through the process as quickly as possible so they have answers and clarity on any further treatment or follow up.

“I have committed to keeping our patients who form part of this review, but also the wider public, updated on the status of this investigation.

"We will share our findings with patients first, and then the public, as I promised when the review started.”

The trust confirmed that Mr Shah is no longer employed there.