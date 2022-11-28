Glitter ball raises thousands for NHS trust charity

The glitter ball was held at the Copthorne Hotel in Dudley

The Dudley Group NHS Charity, part of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, hosted its iconic annual glitter ball on November 24 at the Copthorne Hotel in Dudley.

Gathering local businesses together, the event offers the opportunity for attendees to raise funds for the charity and also network with other like-minded firms.

The event was sponsored by Mitie, How to find a Care Home, Summit Healthcare and Dudley Building Society.

Alice Woodwark, managing director at Mitie Communities, said: “Mitie are thrilled to be a part of the annual glitter ball supporting The Dudley Group charity.

"It’s fantastic seeing so many people come together to support our local community and to see the amazing work that the charity does for both patients and staff at the Dudley Group.”

Guests were treated to an evening of entertainment including welcome drinks and a two-course meal.

They had an opportunity to hear from the trust’s new chairman, Sir David Nicholson, key consultants, and frontline staff who work in the trust's emergency and community services.

Guests also heard from Waldrons Solicitors which has been a long-standing supporter of the Dudley Group NHS Charity through its Will Fortnight Campaign.

Dawn Cash, associate director at Waldrons Solicitors, said: ” We have been involved with the Dudley Group charity’s ‘Will Fortnight’ campaign for more than a decade, raising over £45,000 during that time.

"Attending this event and being able to see first-hand where that money is going to and the projects our fundraising is contributing to is incredible and shows how important the work this charity does truly is.”

Many businesses and their teams celebrated their Christmas parties this year whilst giving back to a vital cause.

The event managed to raise £15,500 which included some generous donations to raffle and auction prizes.

Diane Wake, chief executive for the Dudley Group, added: “Meeting local businesses here at the glitter ball is a brilliant opportunity to share stories and strengthen our relationships within our local community. We have been overwhelmed by the amazing support that has been showcased this evening, further cementing the wonderful work that our charity.”

The funds raised will go towards the charity’s Thank You Appeal, which supports the physical and emotional wellbeing of the trust's workforce and patients.