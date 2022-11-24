Notification Settings

Wolverhampton walk-in health centre temporarily closing 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

A walk-in health centre in Wolverhampton will be closed on Friday.

Phoenix Health Centre
The facility at the Phoenix Health Centre, on Parkfield Road, is closing "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust made the announcement on social media, urging patients to use the urgent treatment centre at New Cross Hospital during the closure.

The post said: "Our Phoenix Walk-in Health Centre will be closed tomorrow, due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Please use the Urgent Treatment Centre at New Cross Hospital during this time. Thank you for your patience."

