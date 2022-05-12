Artwork and thank you banner given to nurses by schoolchildren to mark International Nurses’ Day

Deborah Hickman, deputy director of nursing, with students

Pupils at the city’s Woden Primary School created the artwork for all nurses at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT).

Children from all year groups took part and their drawings were handed over to Debra Hickman, director of nursing at RWT, on Tuesday.

Among the young artists were nine-year-old Anuop Kaur who said: “I was very excited to draw a picture for the nurses. I tried my best and hope they like it. I want to be a nurse when I am older as I want to help other people.”

Eight-year-old Kailah' Jai Howells-Round said: “I drew a rainbow because it is the sign of the NHS and when I look at it, I think it means peace.”

And eight-year-old Sarafina Barrett said: “Nurses help people when they are sick, they give them medicine and injections and check hearts. They are the best.”

The banner will be displayed in New Cross Hospital’s emergency department for all to see and the posters will be copied, laminated and handed to staff to display in their areas, as well as appearing online.

Debra said: “We are so grateful for the lovely artwork and banner given to us to celebrate International Nurses’ Day.

“We enjoyed going to the school to meet the children and see how passionate they were about the NHS.

“Some even told me they would love to be nurses when they are older, so I look forward to seeing them as student nurses in the future.

“It was very uplifting, and I am sure our nurses are going to love seeing the drawings and kind words from the children.

“It will provide a welcome boost. Thank you again to all who took part.”