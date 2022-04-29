Wolverhampton hospital reopens after Legionella bacteria found in water system

Penn Hospital. Photo: Google

Health chiefs closed Penn Hospital, on Penn Road in Wolverhampton, earlier this month with patients being moved to other healthcare sites across the region.

Legionella is a bacteria which can give rise to mild flu-like illness known as Pontiac fever – and a serious type of lung infection known as Legionnaires’ disease.

It was confirmed by the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust that the bacteria was identified in the water system following routine water testing.

And the hospital is once again back open – having reopened its doors on April 14 around two weeks after the bacteria was found – and patients have returned.

It’s the second time Legionella bacteria has been detected at the site, eight years after it was found in the water in 2014.

During that occasion access to some sinks, showers and toilets were blocked as a precautionary measure and temporary toilets were installed for patients to use.