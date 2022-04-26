Popular samosa stall to return to Molineux in support of Dementia UK

Manny Singh Kang preparing for Samosa Saturday at Molineux

Before the Wolves vs Brighton game on April 30, Samosa Saturday will be back selling samosas opposite the Ambika Paul University building, just before the subway heading towards Molineux.

The samosas are completely free, and all that is asked is people donate a sum of money of their choice if they can.

Money raised will be donated to Dementia UK, a charity which the group has supported since 2018.

Samosa Saturday is the brainchild of Wolves fan Manny Singh Kang who, working with family, friends and other Wolves supporters, has co-ordinated regular fundraising initiatives for a variety of different charities.

Manny Singh Kang with supporters

Manny, 49, from Wolverhampton, said: "This is our 6th edition on matchday and we did eight delivery editions over lockdown, making this our 14th effort overall.

"We have done 30,000 samosas up to now over the three-and-half year period since November 2018.

"It all started from an idea we had after we were asked to do a bucket collection, we thought 'we need to give something back'.

"We have raised £125,000 in total for Dementia UK, and recently did one for Feed Our Pack too, a campaign by Wolves to reduce the effects of food poverty across the city."

The popular stall will be in place from 11am until kick-off, or until the samosas run out.

Wolves captain Connor Coady and midfielder Rúben Neves have paid a visit to the stall in the past, with Daniel Podence expected to show up this week.

Manny said: "Our motto is just come and eat and donate if you like.

"People can donate as little as 5p, but homeless people or people struggling can eat for free.

"This time there will be over 20 volunteers, all of which are Wolves fans.

"I get asked why Dementia UK often.

"I am a Sikh by faith, and helping people who suffer is a pillar of our faith.

"To share our time and money, we don’t have to wait until it is someone we know who is suffering.

"I grew passionate about the illness which, in my eyes, is under-reported.

"The charity provides nurses free of charge to help the families and friends of people who suffer, giving them vital advice to make their lives a bit easier.

"The work they do matches the ethos of my faith."

Manny believed that people shouldn't need to be affected by something to come forward and make a difference.

He added: "The reason is to help people who suffer regardless whether you know them or not.

"Even if we aren't affected, we should still think 'what can we do?'.

"We see a lot of stories who have suffered doing amazing things, but at Wolves, I see 30,000 people who can play their part.

"The atmosphere is tremendous on the day, people come who don’t even go to the games.

"It is wonderful, people talk with each other and share stories.

"I remember when Nuno was in charge all his background staff came up to get a samosa.