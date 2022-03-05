Overseas staff celebrated by Black Country NHS trusts

Midwife Julia Bull

The Royal Wolverhampton and Walsall Healthcare NHS trusts have shone a light on the extraordinary contributions made by their international staff, including midwife Julia Bull.

Julia came over from Poland in 2007 after enrolling on a BCS in health studies at the University of Wolverhampton.

She went on to work as a healthcare assistant at New Cross Hospital, before starting a midwifery course.

Now a fully qualified midwife, one of Julia’s passions is to help women from eastern Europe living in the UK have access to great midwifery care.

She said: “I have always enjoyed working at The Royal Wolverhampton Trust and have had great support.

“Since working as a midwife I wanted to help women from eastern Europe have access to the same high quality healthcare.

"I am planning to introduce classes and also I regularly speak to the communities to see if there are any issues I can help address.

“For example with the Covid-19 vaccine, I wrote an article which was published in a Polish newspaper about the importance of the jab.

“Speaking in Polish really helps women feel more comfortable and also as we come from the same country I have more things in common we can talk about.

“I just want to make sure everyone gets the same amazing care, no matter what their background is.”

Julia also had two of her student assignments published in a midwifery journal; one on childbearing and one on immigration and health inequalities.

“It was a privilege and honour to have my articles published. I just hope it helps others around the country provide the best care they can,” she said.

Both trusts have a long history of supporting overseas staff and by the end of 2022, more than 1,100 international nurses will have been recruited across the Black Country and West Birmingham.

Folayemi Olulade came to the UK from Ghana and is currently working on Ward 29 at Walsall’s Manor Hospital.

She said: “Arriving in the UK, it has been a huge change for me but I have been well supported.

“The biggest hurdle has been learning about all the new equipment – equipment we had only read about in text books prior to coming here.